United Team News: Leicester City (A)

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made one change to his Manchester United side for the huge trip to Leicester City this afternoon.

United need one point to qualify for next season's Champions League but face a tough task against a good team searching for a win.

David de Gea makes what could be his final appearance of the season in between the sticks, with Sergio Romero potentially seen as first-choice in the Europa League.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns to the starting line-up by replacing Timothy Fosu Mensah, who drops to the bench.

Fosu-Mensah is the only full-back United have amongst the substitutes, with Brandon Williams starting at left-back again on a big day for him.

Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba once again pair up in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes starting just in front of them as usual.

You'd imagine United will need at least one goal today and should be confident in getting them with the front three on show.

Mason Greenwood starts on the right, Marcus Rashford keeps his place on the left with Anthony Martial looking to round off an excellent league campaign up front.

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial. (4-2-3-1)

So, that's what Solskjaer has gone for. No surprises really. The next two hours will define United's Premier League season.

Make sure you watch the Stretford Paddock Preview to get all the information you need before the big kick-off...

Predicted United XI: Leicester City (A)

Who will start for Manchester United as they face Leicester City for a Champions League spot on Sunday?

Alex Turk

Premier League Preview: Leicester City (A)

Manchester United travel to Leicester City on Sunday knowing if they avoid defeat, Champions League football will be secured.

Alex Turk

Declan Rice: The classy midfielder to fill United's inevitable Nemanja Matic-size void

Declan Rice could be the prime candidate to replace Nemanja Matic at Manchester United, so how did he perform for West Ham United in Wednesday's 1-1 draw?

Alex Turk

Manchester United vs West Ham United: A Review

Manchester United were unconvincing during their 1-1 draw against David Moyes' Hammers. Despite moving to third, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be unimpressed with this performance, with a series of mistakes made all over the pitch. This article addresses where improvement is needed for the final and vital game against Leicester City.

OmarGarrick

How the West Ham draw proved Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in a league of his own at United

How the West Ham United draw proved Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in a league of his own at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer: As the games come, goals will flow for Greenwood

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained how as long as the games keep coming, goals will keep flowing for Mason Greenwood in a Manchester United shirt.

Alex Turk

Maguire: United will be ready for Leicester ultimatum

Harry Maguire has insisted Manchester United will be ready to battle Leicester City for a Champions League spot on Sunday.

Alex Turk

United Player Ratings: West Ham United (H)

Manchester United's players looked exhausted as they were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Alex Turk

United Team News: West Ham United (H)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made four changes to his Manchester United team against West Ham United this evening.

Alex Turk

What United have to do to secure Champions League football this week

Let's explain what Manchester United have to do to secure Champions League football this week, with two Premier League games remaining.

Alex Turk