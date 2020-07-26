United Team News: Leicester City (A)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made one change to his Manchester United side for the huge trip to Leicester City this afternoon.

United need one point to qualify for next season's Champions League but face a tough task against a good team searching for a win.

David de Gea makes what could be his final appearance of the season in between the sticks, with Sergio Romero potentially seen as first-choice in the Europa League.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns to the starting line-up by replacing Timothy Fosu Mensah, who drops to the bench.

Fosu-Mensah is the only full-back United have amongst the substitutes, with Brandon Williams starting at left-back again on a big day for him.

Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba once again pair up in midfield, with Bruno Fernandes starting just in front of them as usual.

You'd imagine United will need at least one goal today and should be confident in getting them with the front three on show.

Mason Greenwood starts on the right, Marcus Rashford keeps his place on the left with Anthony Martial looking to round off an excellent league campaign up front.

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial. (4-2-3-1)

So, that's what Solskjaer has gone for. No surprises really. The next two hours will define United's Premier League season.

Make sure you watch the Stretford Paddock Preview to get all the information you need before the big kick-off...