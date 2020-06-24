Team News: Sheffield United (H)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made three changes to the Manchester United side that drew against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford today.

United look set to line up against Sheffield United in a 4-2-3-1 system once again, with the five defensive players remaining unchanged.

Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have replaced Scott McTominay and Fred in the midfield pivot, with Bruno Fernandes unsurprisingly sitting in front.

Marcus Rashford keeps his place on the left-wing and Anthony Martial once again starts up front, but Mason Greenwood steps in for Daniel James on the right.

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

It comes as no shock that James has lost his place in the team following an uninspiring performance in North London.

This is a very exciting United side and arguably, the best team Solskjaer could've put out on a day where anything less than three points simply isn't good enough.

Fred and McTominay didn't spark fireworks in the 1-1 stalemate with Spurs and Matic's presence should allow Pogba to contribute more going forward.

The five attacking players on show today - on the first time they've all played together - is such a thrilling prospect against a weakened Sheffield United defence.

It's boiling hot conditions, United fans will be hoping to light up the Theatre of Dreams on there return to bolster hopes of a top-four finish.

