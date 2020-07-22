Stretford Paddock
United Team News: West Ham United (H)

Alex Turk

Manchester United face a tough test at Old Trafford tonight, with West Ham United visiting in search of damaging the Reds' top-four aspirations.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named four changes from the team that were dumped out of the FA Cup on Sunday, with United almost at full strength again.

In goal, David de Gea keeps his place ahead of Sergio Romero, despite his mistakes against Chelsea at the weekend.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been handed a rare rest, with Timothy Fosu-Mensah making his second successive Premier League start in place of him.

Brandon Williams starts again with Luke Shaw still nursing an ankle injury, with the usual pair of Victor Lindelof and captain Harry Maguire in the heart of the defence.

Nemanja Matic starts alongside the returning Paul Pogba, who didn't start on the pitch at Wembley last time out, with Bruno Fernandes in front of them as usual.

Mason Greenwood makes his 50th United appearance, lining up on the right flank, with Marcus Rashford on the left and Anthony Martial down the middle.

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

It's great, and not a surprise to see Solskjaer's first-choice front six reuniting for this one after the stale attacking display last time out.

With Shaw injured and Wan-Bissaka injured, the defence is a slight cause for concern but you'd imagine this team should have enough to claim three points tonight.

A win would see United leapfrog both Leicester City and Chelsea ahead of the final day of the season on Sunday, so there's a tense evening ahead.

Take one last look of The Preview on Stretford Paddock as kick-off closes in...

