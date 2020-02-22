Manchester United v Watford Preview: A must win

Manchester United face Watford at Old Trafford in their next Premier League game.

Kicking off at 14:00 on Sunday, United will be looking to avenge their 2-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road earlier in the season.

The game saw United lose due to their own mistakes, conceding from a David De Gea mistake and a penalty given away by Aaron Wan-Bissakka.

That was enough to give Watford their first win of the Premier League season and a good run followed which saw them lifted off the bottom of the table.

Watford still sit in 19th place but are now only one point off safety and have significant momentum behind them.

The former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson, Watford’s third this season, has rejuvenated the side that reached last year’s FA cup final.

In their last 5 Premier League games they have two wins, against Bournemouth and Wolves, two draws, including one against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side, and one loss to Aston Villa who they beat 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

The performances of Ismaïla Sarr are particularly notable. The 21-year old Senegalese international has three goals so far this Premier League season and has looked dangerous under Pearson.

He arrived from Stade Rennais in the summer for Watford’s record transfer fee, reportedly around £30 million. He was a crucial part of the Senegalese team that reaches the final of the African Cup of Nations and has four goals in twenty-six caps for his nation.

Manchester United will seek to take advantage of the momentum gained from their victory at Stamford Bridge over Chelsea. The game against Watford will be another crucial part of their attempt to achieve a top 4 finish and, with it, Champions League qualification. The tight positioning of the top of the table means that a loss could see United drop places and create an insurmountable gap between them and the Champions League.

The match follows their 1-1 draw away to Club Brugge in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32. The result was disappointing for United fans who might well have expected victory, but a lacklustre attacking performance and defensive error means the tie hangs firmly in the balance before the return leg next Thursday at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes and Fred were rested against Brugge, only making cameos as substitutes. Their return to the starting eleven against Watford should be expected and with them both in good form United should expect to win but, as United’s rollercoaster season has testified, nothing is certain.