Manchester United v Watford Review: Bruno steals the show

Bruno Fernandes wrote his own headline as he delivered a man of the match performance as Manchester United ultimately cruised to a 3-0 win over Watford this afternoon.

The Portuguese international was on hand with his first goal for United from the penalty spot, and registered an assist as United eventually found a way past a spirited Watford side.

United were on the back foot in the early exchanges, with Nigel Pearson's side putting the Reds on the back foot with constant pressing, forcing mistakes from the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

United were sloppy in possession, with Anthony Martial left a frustrated figure in the number 9 role, but made the break through on 42 minutes as Bruno Fernandes calmly converted from the spot after winning his own penalty.

United were in all truth lucky to be up at the break, but heightened the pressure in the early passages of the second half.

That was until Troy Deeney smashed home a messy corner to draw Watford level, believing he had scored his second goal of the season against United.

This was not to be however as VAR had deemed the ball to have cannoned off the hand of Craig Dawson in the build up, meaning for the third time in the space of a week, United were saved by VAR.

United had been let off the hook, and did not need a second warning, as a beautifully thread ball allowed Anthony Martial to take it around former Red Ben Foster, before majestically chipping the ball over the stagnant Watford keeper.

The goal gave United breathing room, with the likes of Fred and Matic given more space to carry the ball forward as United bombarded the Watford goal.

The day was capped off in sumptuous style for United, as not only did Fernandes grab himself an assist, but the resulting shot allowed Mason Greenwood to grab a fantastic 5th goal of the season as he fired into the top left corner of Foster's net.

Odion Ighalo was introduced to the game, as was the returning Scott McTominay, and the Nigerian nearly capped off his Old Trafford debut with a goal but saw his shot hit the side netting as he rounded the oncoming Foster.

The final whistle blew in what has capped off a fantastic run of game sin the Premier League for United, keeping three clean sheets in their last three and winning two of those games.

The result leaves United in 5th, only three points behind Chelsea in 4th, but with a superior goal difference, United may feel top four edging closer and closer.

