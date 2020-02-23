Stretford Paddock
Manchester United v Watford Team News

Ciaran Taylor

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made six changes to the side that was held to a 1-1 draw away at Club Brugge on Thursday.

The most intriguing inclusion to many will be the addition of Mason Greenwood to the starting line up, after not training during the week due to illness.

Solskjaer had hinted at a possible return to the starting lineup for Scott McTominay, who has not featured since the Boxing Day win over Newcastle due to injury.

However the Scottish international must settle for a place on the bench, along with new signing Odion Ighalo, who is likely to make his second Premier League appearance for United against his former club.

There is also no place in the squad at all for both Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira, who both started the 1-1 draw in Belgium.

Ighalo was a star for Watford during the 2015/16 season following their promotion from the Championship, scoring 15 goals in his debut season on the competition.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson makes only one change to his Watford side that drew 1-1 at Brighton.

Craig Dawson comes in at right back for Adrian Mariappa in a Watford side that contains two former Reds in their ranks, with both Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley named on the bench for The Hornets.

Despite a strong start under manager Nigel Pearson, which included a 2-0 win against United at Vicarage Road in December, failing to win any of their last four league games and sitting in 19th one point off safety.

A win for United will cut the gap behind fourth place Chelsea to three points, following The Blues 2-1 win over Spurs at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Make sure to join us over at Stretford Paddock for our watchalong of the game v Watford at 13:45 GMT, where we will be live for the game and a review there after!

 

