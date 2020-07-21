Stretford Paddock
United to be without four defenders for West Ham clash

Alex Turk

Manchester United should be without four first-team defenders against West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The Hammers visit Old Trafford on a night where three points would send United into the top four needing just a draw against Leicester City for Champions League football.

The last week has been full of highs and lows for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though...

It started in frustrating fashion with the Reds dropping two points at the death against Southampton, in a match which saw Luke Shaw injure his ankle.

United then recovered and sealed a big win against Crystal Palace on Thursday, before crashing out of the FA Cup on Sunday with a torrid 3-1 defeat to Chelsea.

In that outing at Wembley, Eric Bailly was taken to hospital with a worrying looking head injury to shorten Solskjaer's defensive options further.

Bailly is on the road to recovery but looks almost certain to miss out on at least the last two games in the domestic campaign.

Along with Shaw and Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones have missed every single match through injury since the season's restart.

With that being said, it's likely United's defence on Wednesday will consist of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Brandon Williams.

It's should be strong enough to fend off the threat of West Ham - but Solskjaer will be keen to have other options available sooner rather than later.

