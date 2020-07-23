Stretford Paddock
How the West Ham draw proved Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in a league of his own at United

Alex Turk

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was handed a much-needed rest against West Ham United, but probably 45 minutes less than initially planned as Manchester United ran into trouble at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old's run of 16 successive Premier League starts came to a halt in the frustrating 1-1 stalemate with David Moyes' side.

His replacement, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, seriously failed to fill his boots as he started back-to-back league games at United for the first time since October 2016.

With the Reds trailing at half-time, Wan-Bissaka was brought on and instantly demonstrated exactly why he's a class above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's other options at right-back.

Fosu Mensah completed 11 passes in the first half with 73% accuracy and just four of eight attempted forward passes finding a United man.

Wan-Bissaka entered the field and completed one more pass (12) with an improved 86% accuracy and 100% (5) attempted forward passes finding a team-mate.

Both players completed seven passes in the final third, however Wan-Bissaka once again boasted a 100% accuracy whilst Fosu-Mensah could only conjure 78%.

As part of a stale first-half showing, the young Dutchman failed to create any chances despite, admittedly, getting himself into promising attacking areas.

Wan-Bissaka created one chance with a pass into the box, as well as making a more impressive attacking contribution in terms of ball recoveries.

He made three ball recoveries in comparison to Fosu-Mensah's one as well as making two tackles (67% success) - no United player made more - to his counterpart's dismal reading of zero.

Fosu-Mensah also made no interceptions during his brief stint on the pitch, before Wan-Bissaka came on and made four - no player made more - once again in half the time.

To top it off, The Spider didn't produce one foul, whereas Fosu-Mensah was pulled back twice for fouling, one of which led to the free-kick that sourced the Hammers' opener.

It may seem it, but this is by no means a bitter dig at who I believe is a very promising young, defensive talent.

Wednesday night simply wasn't his night though, and it allowed Wan-Bissaka to prove just how far ahead he is of Fosu-Mensah and Diogo Dalot at right-back.

Now training with the first-team, Ethan Laird should seriously be looking at United's situation and licking his lips.

Although he's not at the level of Wan-Bissaka at the moment - defensively-speaking, anyway - you should seriously fancy him to make his name known next season.

Be sure to watch the Stretford Paddock Review following Manchester United's 1-1 draw against West Ham United...

