Player Profile: Aaron Wan-Bissaka v Manchester City

Alex Turk

There were several eye-catching performances from those wearing red at Old Trafford as Manchester United put in a 2-0 masterclass over Manchester City at the weekend.

The win finalised United's first league double over City since the 2009/2010 season, and it also wrapped up three derby triumphs in a single season for the first time since that same campaign.

It wasn't just a smash and grab either; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outwitted Pep Guardiola for a third time this term and the win was as conclusive as they come.

A major element of the victory was United's ability to nullify the Blues' undoubted threats and one successful battle, in particular, was Aaron Wan-Bissaka vs Raheem Sterling.

The young right-back must be his English compatriot's worst nightmare at this point, putting in a phenomenal defensive display at right-wing-back.

Wan-Bissaka won all 8 of his attempted tackles, made 3 interceptions, achieved a 100% clearance and headed clearance success and blocked 2 crosses.

Going forward, Wan-Bissaka made 8 ball recoveries, completed 4 of 5 attempted take ons and created 1 chance as he helped the counter-attacking objective down the right.

It was an almost flawless display and a joy to watch from the stands; he's seriously proving why Solskjaer sanctioned a £50million deal to bring him to Old Trafford in the summer.

Gareth Southgate was coincidentally watching from the directors' box - could he be tempted to give the 22-year-old a chance in the England senior squad?

Some say Sterling failed to report for training this morning, probably because he's still firmly in 'The Spider's' back pocket.

