Watch: All Of Erling Haaland’s Goals vs Manchester United

IMAGO / News Images

Manchester United have conceded a number of goals against Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, you can watch them here.

Manchester United have been badly beaten by Manchester City in today’s Manchester Derby. One man in particular will hold the headlines tomorrow. 

Erling Haaland has proved to be the man of the moment yet again for City. The Norwegian striker has scored a hattrick against United today in the Derby. 

Haaland has now scored three hat tricks in his last three home games. The striker is by far one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen at his age. 

Haaland already now has 17 goals in his first 11 games for City. The Norwegian used to be coached by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde. 

Haaland scored three great goals against United. The striker proved his individual greatness in the derby. 

United have looked totally off the pace in the game. However this performance from the striker in particular highlights the sheer quality of this City set up. 

You can watch all of Haaland’s goals against United using the clips below. 

Goal 1

Goal 2

Goal 3

Haaland completed a hat trick alongside teammate Phil Foden. Two City hat tricks on the day against a very poor United side. 

Match Day

By Alex Wallace
