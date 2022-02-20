Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Anthony Elanga Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Fantastic Bruno Fernandes Assist

Manchester United took a second two goal lead against Leeds United when substitute Anthony Elanga slotted home a ball from Bruno Fernandes late into the game.

Elanga replaced Jesse Lingard just after the hour mark before scoring 20 minutes later to give United the extra goal against Leeds to seal their victory. 

Option #1: 

Option #2:

Manchester United travel to Elland Road on Sunday looking to extend the gap between themselves and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the top four.

United will be looking to repeat how they performed in the reverse fixture at the start of the season when they thrashed Leeds United 5-1.

This will be United's third time playing Leeds, since Marcelo Biela's side returned to the Premier League.

United come into this fixture having just beaten Brighton at Old Trafford which saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes both score.

Leeds will be looking to improve their form having not won in their last three games and more recently losing 3-0 to struggling Everton.

United were given a boost ahead of the game with defender Rapahel Varane set to be fit for the game.

Striker Edinson Cavani will miss the clash against Leeds as Ralf Rangnick confirmed that the Uruguayan had picked up another injury.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Elanga
Match Day

Watch: Anthony Elanga Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Fantastic Bruno Fernandes Assist

By Alex Wallace
1 minute ago
Fred
Match Day

Watch: Fred Scores To Put Manchester United Ahead Against Leeds United

By Alex Wallace
20 minutes ago
Rodrigo Moreno Leeds
Match Day

Watch: Rodrigo Starts Leeds United Comeback Against Manchester United with Freak Cross Goal

By Charlie Webb
29 minutes ago
Raphinha Luke Shaw Harry Maguire
Match Day

Watch: Raphinha Levels The Score for Leeds United Against Manchester United

By Charlie Webb
33 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes
Match Day

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Jadon Sancho Assist

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
Match Day

Watch: Harry Maguire Scores Brilliant Header To Give Manchester United The Lead Against Leeds United

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

'I Don't Really Know' - Ralf Rangnick's Shocking Truth About Manchester United's Role For Darren Fletcher

By Damon Carr
1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Match Day

Manchester United v Leeds United | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Starts

By Alex Wallace
2 hours ago