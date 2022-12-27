Skip to main content
Watch: Anthony Martial Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

IMAGO / Sportimage

Watch: Anthony Martial Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Anthony Martial has doubled Manchester United’s lead against Nottingham Forest. Watch the goal here.

Anthony Martial has now doubled Manchester United’s lead against Nottingham Forest. Marcus Rashford gave United the lead and has now assisted the Frenchman for the second goal too. 

Martial has returned to his good form for his club and now has yet another goal this season. United ate cruising in this game. 

Watch Martial’s goal here;

Manchester United return the Premier League action tonight as they take a Nottingham Forest. You can find all the confirmed team news as United return to Old Trafford in the top flight.

Erik ten Hag and his men will be looking to bounce back to form in the Premier League, however tonights side will not be an easy task. Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up points as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.

United must keep their good run of form up as they push for the top four. Results since Boxing Day mean that United have work to do.

Ten Hag will most likely make some changes from the side that beat Burnley. David De Gea and Raphael Varane return to the side this evening.

Antony and Tyrell Malacia also start in a changed side from the Dutch manager. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial remain as a duo in the lineup.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Anthony Martial Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Anthony Martial Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace
Antony UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Confirmed Lineups

By Alex Wallace
Joao Felix Portugal
Transfers

Joao Felix Is The 'Most Realistic' Option For Manchester United In January

By Alex Wallace
Enzo Fernandez Argentina
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Favourites To Sign Enzo Fernandez From Benfica, Release Clause Activated

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo PSV
Transfers

Cody Gakpo Signs For Liverpool, Deal Completed

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022
Transfers

Cody Gakpo Set To Join Liverpool, Deal Close To Agreement

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Manchester United In Advanced Talks Over Cody Gakpo January Transfer

By Alex Wallace