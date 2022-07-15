Watch: Anthony Martial Goal Gives Manchester United Lead Against Melbourne Victory

Manchester United have now taken the lead against Melbourne Victory in their second game of their pre season tour in Australia against the A League side after going a goal down with Anthony Martial putting United ahead and you can watch the goal here.

United demolished Liverpool on Tuesday but have faced a slightly tougher test so far against the Australian based opposition, having gone a goal down within 5 minutes. The Red Devils then equalised through a deflected goal from Scott McTominay before Martial gave United the lead.

Martial’s goal has come through a great team move before the ball was played into the Frenchman who slotted his chance home.

Watch the goal here;

United have now moved onto Australia for the second leg of their tour, facing unfamiliar opposition.

Ten Hag has confirmed that he has a full squad fit and ready for the game with the likes of club captain Harry Maguire returning to the team and with the ability to play a half of the game.

Axel Tuanzebe has returned home from the tour early due to a personal issue back in England and Cristiano Ronaldo is still yet to join the squad on the tour so far.

