Watch: Anthony Martial Penalty Goal Against Manchester City

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Anthony Martial has a brace from the bench against Manchester City. The Frenchman scores from the spot and you can watch it below.

Anthony Martial has his second goal of the afternoon against Manchester City. Martial’s goal means the score sits at City 6-3 Manchester United.

The Frenchman won the penalty and struck it home. Martial made a real impact since coming on off the bench.

Martial should surely now be in contention for a start in United’s next game. Watch his penalty goal below.

Manchester United will be looking to make it five straight Premier League wins in a row as they travel to Manchester City in the Manchester Derby.

United face City rivals in what promises to be a fantastic watch. The Manchester Derby has created many memorable moments over the years.

The Red Devils come into this game having been handed some major boosts on the injury front. A number of players have been cleared to play.

Harry Maguire misses out for United as he picked up an injury for England. Rodri id also sidelined for City ahead of the game.

martial goal palace

However, United attackers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have trained ahead of the game. Rashford passed a late fitness test ahead of the game.

United are unlikely to make many if any changes. The back four would be most likely to remain as the one that remains unbeaten.

City will pose a huge threat going forward, as will United. Todays game could have plenty of goals in it across the board.

Erik Ten Hag and Pep Guardiola will go head to head as managers in the derby for the first time against each other. Ten Hag will be looking to make history. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

martial optus stadium
