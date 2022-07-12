Skip to main content

Watch: Anthony Martial Scores Great Goal To Give Manchester United Three Goal Lead Against Liverpool In Pre Season Friendly

Anthony Martial has returned to Manchester United’s first team following a loan spell at Sevilla and has already opened his 2022 pre season account with a goal against Liverpool, you can watch that goal here.

Martial has formed a three man attack alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who had already opened the scoring for United on the night against Liverpool. 

United now have a three goal lead against Liverpool in their first pre season fixture of 2022 as part of their first tour in two years. 

You can watch Martial’s great goal here;

United have travelled across the globe to play the first game of their tour, the Red Devils arrived in Bangkok over the weekend and were greeted by a great reception from their fans.

Both United and Liverpool are global names in the football world and haven’t been able to play games in foreign countries since before the start of the pandemic.

United’s players will be looking to make a good impression for the first time under new manager, Erik Ten Hag who will take charge of his team for the first time as United manager on the day.

Ten Hag has faced off against Jurgen Klopp on multiple ocassions before in the UEFA Champions League when the Dutchman was at Ajax.

