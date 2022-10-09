Skip to main content
Watch: Antony Goal Brings Manchester United Level Against Everton

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch: Antony Goal Brings Manchester United Level Against Everton

Manchester United have equalised against Everton through Antony and you can watcn the goal here.

Antony has continued his great goalscoring form. The Brazilian has brought Manchester United level against Everton. 

Everton took the early lead at Goodison Park through Alex Iwobi, however Antony has brought United level. Anthony Martial provided the assist. 

Antony is the first United player to score three goals in his first three games at the club. 

Watch his goal here;

Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League tonight. The Red Devils were beaten 6-3 away at the Etihad last weekend.

A heavy defeat away at Manchester City will always pose as a test of character. A test to see whether the side can bounce back from such a defeat against your rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s men made a mockery of Erik Ten Hag’s side last weekend. A trip to Goodison Park won’t be an easy fixture.

Frank Lampard’s men are on quite an impressive unbeaten run and will want to continue their positive form against United.

Antony Manchester United UEFA Europa League

Ten Hag has made some changes to the side that lost at the Etihad last Sunday. A number of players come into the side for tonights game.

There has already been a number of leaks ahead of kick off tonight. Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Antony and Marcus Rashford have already been confirmed to start.

Raphael Varane does not make the starting eleven as Harry Maguire misses out through injury. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
Match Day

Watch: Antony Goal Brings Manchester United Level Against Everton

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Everton vs Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford
Match Day

Everton vs Manchester United Where To Watch, TV Channels And Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United Manchester City Premier League
Match Day

Manchester United Leaked Team News vs Everton

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Manchester City Premier League
News

Fabrizio Romano: Is There An Issue Between Cristiano Ronaldo & Erik Ten Hag?

By Rhys James
Anthony Martial Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Anthony Martial Form Is 'Irrelevant'

By Rhys James
Marcus Rashford Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Marcus Rashford On Manchester United's Form & Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James
garnacho
News

Manchester United Planning To Meet Players Agent In Coming Days

By Alex Wallace