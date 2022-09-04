Watch: Antony Santos Outstanding Goal Gives Manchester United Lead Against Arsenal

Manchester United have taken the lead at Old Trafford against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Antony has given the Red Devils the lead through a great and well taken goal.

A dreamed debut for the Brazilian winger scoring his first goal with the Red Devils with their people.

You can watch the goal here:

Manchester United will be looking to achieve their fourth win in a row at Old Trafford in the most complex game they will face this Premier League season so far against rivals Arsenal.

The Red Devils have won their last three games recording two away victories the first one at the St Mary's Stadium to Southampton 0-1 and the latest one with the same result at the King Power Stadium to Leicester.

The Red Devils and the Gunners have an even record as the last Premier League season they won their home games to eachother respectively.

However Erik Ten Hag will be looking to change that record with his first game in charge against the squad from North London.

