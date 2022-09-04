Skip to main content

Watch: Antony Santos Outstanding Goal Gives Manchester United Lead Against Arsenal

Manchester United have taken the lead against Arsenal through Antony Santos, watch the goal here.

Manchester United have taken the lead at Old Trafford against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Antony has given the Red Devils the lead through a great and well taken goal. 

A dreamed debut for the Brazilian winger scoring his first goal with the Red Devils with their people.

Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal

You can watch the goal here:

Manchester United will be looking to achieve their fourth win in a row at Old Trafford in the most complex game they will face this Premier League season so far against rivals Arsenal.

The Red Devils have won their last three games recording two away victories the first one at the St Mary's Stadium to Southampton 0-1 and the latest one with the same result at the King Power Stadium to Leicester.

The Red Devils and the Gunners have an even record as the last Premier League season they won their home games to eachother respectively.

However Erik Ten Hag will be looking to change that record with his first game in charge against the squad from North London.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
Match Day

Watch: Antony Santos Outstanding Goal Gives Manchester United Lead Against Arsenal

By Saul Escudero
Manchester United flag
Match Day

Manchester United v Arsenal | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Saul Escudero
Fernandes vs Southampton
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Members To Face Arsenal

By Alex Wallace
Donny Van De Beek
Quotes

New: Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek On Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James
Casemiro
News

Erik ten Hag Drops Hint About Whether New Signing Is Going To Start Against Arsenal

By Soumyajit Roy
Lisandro Martinez
Quotes

New: Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag On Lisandro Martinez

By Rhys James
Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Arsenal
News

Arsenal Trio Have Travelled Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Erik Ten Hag Wants To Be 'Friend' And Sometimes 'Teacher' Of Star Player

By Soumyajit Roy