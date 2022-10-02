Skip to main content
Watch: Antony Scores Incredible Goal Against Manchester City

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch: Antony Scores Incredible Goal Against Manchester City

Antony has scored an incredible goal for Manchester United against Manchester City and you can watch it here.

Manchester United have a goal back in the derby against Manchester City. However, United remain 4-1 down in the game. 

Antony has scored an incredible goal to give United the smallest possible glimmer of hope. The Brazilian pulled off the wonder strike. 

You can watch the fantastic strike by the winger below. 

Manchester United will be looking to make it five straight Premier League wins in a row as they travel to Manchester City in the Manchester Derby.

United face City rivals in what promises to be a fantastic watch. The Manchester Derby has created many memorable moments over the years.

The Red Devils come into this game having been handed some major boosts on the injury front. A number of players have been cleared to play.

Harry Maguire misses out for United as he picked up an injury for England. Rodri id also sidelined for City ahead of the game.

Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal

However, United attackers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have trained ahead of the game. Rashford passed a late fitness test ahead of the game.

United are unlikely to make many if any changes. The back four would be most likely to remain as the one that remains unbeaten.

City will pose a huge threat going forward, as will United. Todays game could have plenty of goals in it across the board.

Erik Ten Hag and Pep Guardiola will go head to head as managers in the derby for the first time against each other. Ten Hag will be looking to make history. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
Match Day

Watch: Antony Scores Incredible Goal Against Manchester City

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro
Match Day

Manchester United Fans Walk Out Of Etihad Stadium At Half Time

By Alex Wallace
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Forced Off In Manchester Derby Through Injury

By Alex Wallace
Erling Haaland with Manchester City
Match Day

Watch: Erling Haaland Headed Goal Gives Manchester City 2-0 Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Etihad Stadium
Match Day

Manchester City vs Manchester United Confirmed Lineups And Team News

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford scoring against Liverpool
News

Marcus Rashford Passes Fitness Test Ahead Of Manchester Derby

By Alex Wallace
Manchester City Badge Corner Flag
Match Day

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Where To Watch or Live Stream - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

By Saul Escudero
Antony Rashford celebrating
Match Day

Manchester City vs Manchester United Match Preview

By Alex Wallace