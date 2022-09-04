Skip to main content

Watch: Antony’s Passionate Celebration After Debut Goal vs Arsenal

Antony scored on his debut for Manchester United against Arsenal and here you can watch his celebration.

Manchester United have defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford and Antony scored a debut goal

Antony was announced as a shock starter against Arsenal and played for an hour in the win. 

Erik Ten Hag backed his new star signing to start the game and the player repaid the managers faith. 

The Brazilian has already opened his United account and scored a goal on his debut for the Red Devils. 

Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal

The winger was a part of the attacking trio alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford that was started by Ten Hag. 

There have already been questions asked about Antony due to the price tag that United paid for him from Ajax. 

However the winger has already given his doubters something to think about in his first game. 

Antony slotted home his goal following a brilliant through ball from Rashford, giving United the lead. 

Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United's third goal against Arsenal at Old Trafford

Antony was then taken off after an hour played to a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd. 

Many supporters have applauded the celebration that Antony did following his goal branding it as ‘passionate’.

The winger can be seen pointing to and kissing the badge in front of the fans following the goal. 

You can watch Antony’s passionate celebration in the video below;

