Watch: Atletico Madrid v Manchester United | Ralf Rangnick Press Conference With Bruno Fernandes | Champions League | Cavani Injury Update

Manchester United travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie and you can watch manager Ralf Rangnick's pre-match press conference here.

Elanga and Rangnick

The German manager was joined by Bruno Fernandes as he spoke to the media about a number of issues including the fitness of Edinson Cavani and their opponents led by Diego Simeone.

Watch the press conference here.

Manchester United Team News

Ralf Rangnick should have defender Eric Bailly available following his return to training after his ankle injury. He will be joined by Phil Jones who was added to the Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

Fred and Anthony Elanga are both pushing for recalls after coming off the bench to score against Leeds United on Sunday.

Raphael Varane is expected to start with both Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford also possibilities to make the starting XI.

Edinson Cavani missed the match at Elland Road and is still out with a groin complaint.

Atletico Madrid Team News

Daniel Wass, Matheus Cunha, and Yannick Carrasco are all ruled out of the clash with the Red Devils with Koke and Thomas Lemar also doubtful.

Much of the debate ahead of the game is as to who Simeone will pick in attack with Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa, and Joao Felix battling it out for starting places.

