Watch: Brighton Own Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline Against Brighton

A Brighton own goal has given Manchester United a possible lifeline in the game at Old Trafford that saw the Red Devils fall two goals behind and you can watch the goal here. 

United have given themselves a chance to possibly claw back into the game at Old Trafford following an own goal from Brighton. 

The ball came into the box from a Bruno Fernandes corner which then came off Diogo Dalot before being deflected in for an own goal. 

You can watch the goal here;

The Red Devils host the Seagulls to kick off the first Super Sunday of the new season with a huge crowd as usual expected at the Theatre of Dreams.

United don’t quite have the overhauled squad that some people were expecting with Ten Hag only having been able to have made three signings this summer.

Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez have arrived at United ahead of the opening day fixture.

Ten Hag has already delivered some team news ahead of the game with striker Anthony Martial being confirmed as unavailable for the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not as fit as other members of the United squad due to the lack of minutes in pre season due to personal issues that had kept him away from the first team squad.

Brighton don’t have any major injuries and are expected to have their full squad ahead of the game. 

