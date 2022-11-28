Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal For Portugal v Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has given Portugal the lead against Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup and you can watch it here. The midfielder thought he had assisted Cristiano Ronaldo, but he has been given the goal.

Fernandes has been incredible so far in the tournament and now has two assists and a goal.

Watch his goal here;

Portugal face Uruguay in a heavyweight clash in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo won their opening group game 3-2 against Ghana.

Uruguay will need to get something out of this game against Portugal after drawing their opener 0-0 against South Korea. Some of their top players will be looking to make an impact.

Portugal could be through to the knockout stages with a win tonight. Their key players include Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix.

Uruguay on the other hand also have a number of talented players. Some of their talent includes; Darwin Nunez, Federico Valverde and Edinson Cavani.

It’ll be a tough test for both sides and fans will hope it lives up to expectations and produces a great watch. The teams for the game have been announced and you can find them below;

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Neves, William Carvalho; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix; Cristiano.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Uruguay XI: Rochet; Coates, Godín, Giménez; Varela, Bentancur, Vecino, Olivera; Valverde; Cavani, Núñez.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon