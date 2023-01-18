Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Premier League

Bruno Fernandes has scored his second goal in two games and has given Manchester United the lead against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The midfielder is back to his goal scoring form.

David De Gea had produced a stunning save just some minutes before United took the lead. Fernandes' goal was assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Watch Fernandes' goal below;

In what is a huge week for Manchester United, the Red Devils travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace tonight. Erik Ten Hag’s side will be looking to continue their winning run.

Following on from an impressive comeback victor at home to Manchester City, United face a tough away test. This comes ahead of an Arsenal clash on Sunday, two huge games.

The Red Devils are creeping into the discussion of a title challenge and could go second with a win against Palace. Erik Ten Hag has selected a strong side for the game.

Despite Casemiro and Fred being one yellow card away from a suspension v Arsenal, Casemiro has been given the nod. Fred starts from the bench.

Lisandro Martinez returns to the XI and Luke Shaw returns to left back. New signing Wout Weghorst has also been given his first start.

Marcus Rashford will look to continue his incredible form as United search for a much needed three points. Below you can find the lineup in full.

