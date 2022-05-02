Watch: Bruno Fernandes Scores Volley Goal to Give Manchester United the Lead Against Brentford

Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United the lead against Brentford by scoring a great volley and you can watch the goal here.

Fernandes has ended his scoring drought for United by finishing a great shot on goal following a great pass from Anthony Elanga.

Watch the goal here;

United will play their final game of the season at Old Trafford against Brentford with only a small number of games remaining in the season regardless.

United will see the return of the likes of Fred and Edinson Cavani to the matchday squad with Ralf Rangnick confirming their returns in his pre match press conference.

United come into the game off the back of a draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford with the only goal for the Red Devils once again coming from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils will need to win the game to still be in with the chance of fighting for the UEFA Europa League spots ahead of next seasons campaign.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon