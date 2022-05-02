Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Scores Volley Goal to Give Manchester United the Lead Against Brentford

Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United the lead against Brentford by scoring a great volley and you can watch the goal here.

Fernandes has ended his scoring drought for United by finishing a great shot on goal following a great pass from Anthony Elanga.

Watch the goal here;

United will play their final game of the season at Old Trafford against Brentford with only a small number of games remaining in the season regardless.

United will see the return of the likes of Fred and Edinson Cavani to the matchday squad with Ralf Rangnick confirming their returns in his pre match press conference.

United come into the game off the back of a draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford with the only goal for the Red Devils once again coming from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils will need to win the game to still be in with the chance of fighting for the UEFA Europa League spots ahead of next seasons campaign.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Fernandes
Match Day

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Scores Volley Goal to Give Manchester United the Lead Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
News

Report: Manchester United Remain Interested in Midfielder Despite Huge Agent Denial

By Kaustubh Pandey21 minutes ago
Ronaldo
Match Day

Manchester United vs Brentford | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Starts

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Depay
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Resign Memphis Depay Due to Erik Ten Hag Demand

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Akanji
Transfers

Report: Manuel Akanji Set to Leave Borussia Dortmund and Will 'Probably Move to England' With Manchester United and Arsenal Interested

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Transfers

Manchester United Close to Sign Midfielder Star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic From Lazio

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Fred scores
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad to Face Brentford in the Premier League

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
imago1011516727h
Transfers

Jesse Lingard Expected to Play at Old Trafford for the Final Time

By Alan Bince2 hours ago