WATCH: Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo Interact With Roy Keane

Prior to kick-off at Old Trafford yesterday, new signing Casemiro and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo decided to greet former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane.

Manchester United defeated Liverpool last night in a well-deserved 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Casemiro was unveiled as United's newest signing prior to kick-off - perhaps a PR tactic to nullify a hostile atmosphere on the back of anti-Glazer protests.

As the Brazilian midfielder departed the pitch, he made a detour to greet a former United midfield Great.

Roy Keane, seven-time Premier League winner with United (for four of which he was captain), was working with Sky Sports as a pitch-side pundit.

Casemiro embraced Keane in what can be seen as a passing-of-the-torch moment. The former Madrid player looked thrilled to meet a footballing legend.

That was not the first of Keane's exchanges with present day superstars.

Whilst United's squad were warming up, Cristiano Ronaldo spotted his former teammate standing by Old Trafford's side line.

Ronaldo was dropped from the starting line-up for the Liverpool fixture by Erik ten Hag in what was a significant statement delivered early on in the Dutchman's United career.

The Portuguese forward jogged over to Keane, the latter of whom was accompanied by Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, and David Jones, and said hello to his former United colleagues.

Rather brutally, Ronaldo ignored Carragher - who was perched between Neville and Keane - to exclusively shake hands with his United allies.

