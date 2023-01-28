Skip to main content
Watch: Casemiro Goal For Manchester United v Reading, FA Cup

Watch Casemiro’s goal for Manchester United v Reading in the FA Cup here.

Manchester United have taken the lead against Reading in the FA Cup and Casemiro has scored it. A goal made in Brazil as Antony provides a great assist for the midfielder.

Marcus Rashford had given United a lead previously but his goal was ruled offside.

Watch Casemiro’s goal here;

Erik Ten Hag’s side will be looking to make the next step in progression in yet another cup competition tonight. Manchester United host Reading at Old Trafford tonight with the next round in the FA Cup up for grabs.

Ten Hag has picked a strong side as he looks to continue a good run of form. United breezed past Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg, winning 0-3 away from home.

United will look to continue on as the only English side remaining in all four competitions this season. Ten Hag could be on to win some silverware this season if his side can hold their own.

Reading will not be an easy task, the side from the second tier will come to Old Trafford with a well followed away support looking to cause an upset. Ten Hag continues to look at every game as the next rather than looking ahead.

United’s form has been impressive under the Dutchman and the foundations are definitely in place. The progress has been great and will only get better. 

