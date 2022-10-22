Watch: Casemiro Scores Equalising Goal For Manchester United v Chelsea

Casemiro has his first goal for Manchester United and it’s a huge one. The Brazilian has scored a header in injury time against Chelsea to earn a point for his side.

United fell behind in the game following a controversial penalty converted by Jorginho. In the dying minutes however, Casemiro popped up with a stunning header to earn a point.

You can watch the stunning header by looking at the clip below;

Manchester United head to the capital today to face Premier League rivals Chelsea. The game at Stamford Bridge will be a big game in the prospect of the race for the top four.

Erik Ten Hag takes his side into the game following a great midweek victory against Tottenham. The Dutchman faces Chelsea manager Graham Potter for the second time this season already.

Potter already has one over Ten Hag this season so far. The English manager led his former side Brighton to victory on the first day of the season.

However the contest will undoubtedly be different today as two Premier League heavyweights do battle. United will be without Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Martial has not hit the fitness required to play as of yet. The striker went off against Everton with an injury.

On the other hand, Ronaldo misses todays game through disciplinary action following his refusal to play on Wednesday night.

