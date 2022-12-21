Watch: Christian Eriksen Goal Manchester United v Burnley, Carabao Cup

Manchester United are back into goal scoring form in domestic competition and Christian Eriksen has scored. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has provided the assist for the goal in his first start for some time.

United are now in front against Burnley in the Carabao Cup, a competition they could win. A win in this game could set up a huge tie in the next round.

Manchester United will face top of the EFL Championship Burnley in the Carabao Cup tonight. The Red Devils return to action following the World Cup break that took place during the tournament.

United will not have an easy task this evening as they face a Burnley side much different from past encounters. Vincent Kompany has his Clarets side playing free flowing entertaining football under his leadership.

Old Trafford will host the tie and will see Erik Ten Hag’s side look to push on in a competition that seems possible to win. The Dutchman and his side will want to win silverware this season.

It seems as though Ten Hag has decided to put out a strong side against Burnley which seems a sensible choice. Despite the missing Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho and some World cup faces, United look strong for the game.

It’ll be the first time in some time that United fans get to see the exciting attacking duo of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial lineup together. Martial and Rashford can produce something special alongside one another.

