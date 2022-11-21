Watch: Cody Gakpo Goal For Netherlands v Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022

Manchester United transfer target Cody Gakpo has scored a great and likely winning goal for the Netherlands against Senegal at the FIFA World Cup. It’s the second game in Group A.

Gakpo is a highly sought after talent across Europe and could now attract even more interest. A great headed goal on the world’s stage will put even more eyes on him.

Watch Gakpo’s goal below;

Senegal and the Netherlands will host the second game of Group A at the FIFA World Cup 2022. They will follow Qatar and Ecuador who kick the tournament off on Sunday.

Senegal are without Sadio Mane at this years tournament which comes as huge miss to the African nation. The Netherlands have by far the superior squad however you can’t write off any nation at the World Cup.

As stated, the Netherlands will be far superior on paper with the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Virgil Van Dijk and Memphis Depay in their squad. Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia could also be a player to watch.

It’ll be a close contest between the sides as they battle it out on the pitch as well as for the winner of Group A. The sides will want to win the group to face second place of Group B.

