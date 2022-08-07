Skip to main content

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives At Old Trafford Ahead of Manchester United vs Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the first game of the Premier League against Brighton with it currently unclear whether the striker will start for Manchester United or not.

Ronaldo has had doubts raised over his future this summer with reports being in the media for weeks that the striker had handed in a transfer request ahead of the start of the season. 

Some people would have thought that Ronaldo might not even have been available for selection for the game and may had even left the club by now. 

However Ronaldo has been training hard and has deemed himself fit to play the game on Sunday and has been seen arriving at Old Trafford ahead of the game. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has been granted a chance to possibly start on Sunday with Anthony Martial unavailable due to an injury. 

The striker will definitely be available to at least feature from the bench on Sunday, however some people do think that Ronaldo will start from minute one this season. 

Ronaldo is a professional and there’s no doubt he will play to his best when on the pitch for United, however some people have their doubts due to the exit rumours this summer. 

Nevertheless you can watch the video of Ronaldo arriving at Old Trafford below;

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ronaldo arriving
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives At Old Trafford Ahead of Manchester United vs Brighton

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Moises Caicedo Brighton
Match Day

Manchester United vs Brighton | Match Preview

By Alex Wallace19 minutes ago
de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Lionel Messi
News

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores First His First Ever Bicycle Kick Goal

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Reveals One Ralf Rangnick Issue That Erik Ten Hag Has Addressed In Training

By Rhys James13 hours ago
Fabian Ruiz
Transfers

Report: Fabian Ruiz Seen As Serious Alternative If Manchester United Can’t Land Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Wayne Rooney
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Says Manchester United Should Sell Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James14 hours ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star On 'Disturbing' Cristiano Ronaldo Situation

By Rhys James14 hours ago