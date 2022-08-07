Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives At Old Trafford Ahead of Manchester United vs Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the first game of the Premier League against Brighton with it currently unclear whether the striker will start for Manchester United or not.

Ronaldo has had doubts raised over his future this summer with reports being in the media for weeks that the striker had handed in a transfer request ahead of the start of the season.

Some people would have thought that Ronaldo might not even have been available for selection for the game and may had even left the club by now.

However Ronaldo has been training hard and has deemed himself fit to play the game on Sunday and has been seen arriving at Old Trafford ahead of the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ronaldo has been granted a chance to possibly start on Sunday with Anthony Martial unavailable due to an injury.

The striker will definitely be available to at least feature from the bench on Sunday, however some people do think that Ronaldo will start from minute one this season.

Ronaldo is a professional and there’s no doubt he will play to his best when on the pitch for United, however some people have their doubts due to the exit rumours this summer.

Nevertheless you can watch the video of Ronaldo arriving at Old Trafford below;

