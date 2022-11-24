Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal For Portugal v Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a penalty for Portugal to give them the lead vs Ghana in the FIFA World Cup group stage. The striker stepped up and powered his penalty into thee top left corner.

Portugal have deserved the lead against their African opposition, the European giants could have scored a number already on the night. Ronaldo has however given them the lead.

Watch Ronaldo's goal here;

Portugal will open their FIFA World Cup campaign on Thursday afternoon against Ghana. The Euro 2016 winners will be looking to make an impact this year.

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal will want to improve even further on their final placement in 2018. It could be Ronaldo’s last world cup and the striker will want to make an impact.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Despite all the controversy surrounding the player, he is fully focused and ready on delivering for his nation. Himself, Bruno Fernandes and more will all be looking to guide Portugal as far as they can go.

Ghana will be hoping Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams can step up to the plate at the World Cup. Kudus has been highlighted as a young talent to watch.

Portugal will be favourites to win the game but an upset is quite likely given the track record of this World Cup so far.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon