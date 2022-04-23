Skip to main content
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline Against Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Manchester United a lifeline against Arsenal after going two goals down within 30 minutes and you can watch the goal here.

Ronaldo has scored for United to give them a chance of a comeback against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Ronaldo has now scored 100 goals during his time in the Premier League.  

Watch the goal here;

United face Arsenal in what is a huge must win game for both sides with only a number of games left this season.

Arsenal and United are both competing in the top four race to be able to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season.

United will be looking to instantly bounce back from their humiliating defeat at Anfield on Tuesday where they lost 4-0 to Liverpool.

United have received a huge boost ahead of their clash against Arsenal as Ronaldo and Varane both return to the matchday squad.

United captain Harry Maguire drops to the bench against Arsenal due to recent performances and personal issues that have arisen recently.

