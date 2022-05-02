Skip to main content
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Penalty Goal to Extend Manchester United Lead Against Brentford

Cristiano Ronaldo has added to his tally of goals for Manchester United this season with a great penalty goal to extend United's lead against Brentford and you can watch the goal here.

Ronaldo had already had the ball in the back of the net on the night but the goal had been ruled out for offside.

Watch the goal here;

United will play their final game of the season at Old Trafford against Brentford with only a small number of games remaining in the season regardless.

United will see the return of the likes of Fred and Edinson Cavani to the matchday squad with Ralf Rangnick confirming their returns in his pre match press conference.

United come into the game off the back of a draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford with the only goal for the Red Devils once again coming from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils will need to win the game to still be in with the chance of fighting for the UEFA Europa League spots ahead of next seasons campaign.

