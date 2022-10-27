Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Seals Win For Manchester United v Sheriff

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal of the season at Old Trafford with a goal against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. The Portuguese star finally has his goal in front of the home fans.

Ronaldo had come close a few times on the night but hadn’t found the net. However, deservedly, the striker has his goal.

You can watch Ronaldo’s goal here;

Manchester United host the Sheriff side that they previously defeated 0-2 away from home some weeks ago.

Erik Ten Hag’s side currently sit behind Real Sociedad in their group. United look likely to finish second following their only loss of the group stages coming at home to Sociedad in the first matchday.

Sheriff come into this game just days after their manager resigned from his post. The side shouldn’t pose too much of a threat to United, however European nights cannot be written off.

The early team news rumours suggest that Alejandro Garnacho and Cristiano Ronaldo will start. It would be a great opportunity for Garnacho to show what he can do in the Europa League.

Donny Van De Beek also arrived with the United team ahead of the game, returning from a lengthy injury. Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also potentially in with a chance to feature.

Tonight could be the chance for Ten Hag to chop and change some parts of his team to try new things and give other players a chance.

