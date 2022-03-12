Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Goal to Complete Hattrick Against Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a stunning goal for Manchester United to complete his hattrick against Tottenham Hotspur and you can watch the goal here.

Ronaldo completes a stunning hattrick to give United a 

Watch the goal here;

Option 1;

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups ahead of the game.

United approach this game having just been beaten away at Manchester City 4-1 whereas Spurs come into the game having beaten Everton 5-0.

The game between United and Spurs will be a huge occasion in the race for the top four with both sides in the fight.

United currently sit in fifth, two points ahead of Spurs but with two more games played.

Ralf Rangnick has had to make a number of changes to his starting lineup as Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay all miss the game following positive COVID test results.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles

Matic, Fred, Pogba

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read more Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Goal to Complete Hattrick Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Highest Goal Scorer in Football History Following Brace for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace28 minutes ago
imago1010539727h
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Second Goal to Give Manchester United Lead Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Old Trafford
Match Day

Former New England Patriot And Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Legend Tom Brady Watches Cristiano Ronaldo Wonder Goal | Manchester United vs Tottenham

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
Match Day

Watch: Incredible Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Gives Manchester United the Lead Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Ronaldo
Match Day

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Cristiano Ronaldo Starts With No Bruno Fernandes

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes
Match Day

Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay Will Not Play for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Marcus Rashford
Match Day

Marcus Rashford Will Start for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago