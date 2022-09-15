Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Doubles Manchester United Lead Against Sheriff

Manchester United have doubled their lead in the UEFA Europa League through Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo stepped up to the spot to take the penalty that had been given for a foul on Diogo Dalot.

The superstar finished the penalty in fine style, slotting it down the middle to give United a 2-0 lead at half time.

Watch Ronaldo’s 699th goal below;

Manchester United face new opposition in Sheriff as they look to get up and running in the UEFA Europa League.

United have never faced Sheriff before as it will be the first ever meeting between the sides - an historic occasion in itself.

Erik Ten Hag’s side lost their opening game of the Europa League falling to defeat at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad.

The Red Devils will be looking to get up and running as they travel to Moldova on Thursday.

United are without Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for the trip as both attackers are out with injuries.

Sheriff are a side that featured in the UEFA Champions League last season.

The Moldovan side produced a huge shock upset as they went to Spain and managed to beat Real Madrid 1-2.

However previous form and fixtures plays no significance on the night of a current European tie.

