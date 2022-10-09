Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 700th Goal To Give Manchester United Lead vs Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit an incredible milestone. The striker has just scored his 700th club goal.

Ronaldo came off the bench for Manchester United when Anthony Martial was removed through injury.

Casemiro was at fault for Evertons opener however has now redeemed himself. A great assist played through for Ronaldo to get the goal.

You can watch his 700th club career goal below;

Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League tonight. The Red Devils were beaten 6-3 away at the Etihad last weekend.

A heavy defeat away at Manchester City will always pose as a test of character. A test to see whether the side can bounce back from such a defeat against your rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s men made a mockery of Erik Ten Hag’s side last weekend. A trip to Goodison Park won’t be an easy fixture.

Frank Lampard’s men are on quite an impressive unbeaten run and will want to continue their positive form against United.

Ten Hag has made some changes to the side that lost at the Etihad last Sunday. A number of players come into the side for tonights game.

There has already been a number of leaks ahead of kick off tonight. Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Antony and Marcus Rashford have already been confirmed to start.

Raphael Varane does not make the starting eleven as Harry Maguire misses out through injury.

