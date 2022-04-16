Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Second Goal to Give Manchester United Extended Lead Against Norwich City

Manchester United are now two goals to the good against Norwich City, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal and you can watch it here.

Ronaldo has his second of the afternoon for United as the striker scores a great header for the Red Devils.

Watch the goal here;

United face Norwich on Saturday in what is a big game for both sides.

United are still in the race for the top four in the Premier League despite failing to beat Everton in their last game in the league.

The Red Devils will be without a number of faces for the clash, including Fred, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani.

Ralf Rangnick confirmed on Friday that Fred would join the list of those already out with an injury.

United’s squad however does include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, names that United fans will be relieved to see.

Alejandro Garnacho is in the squad for the first time tomorrow after impressing highly for United’s youth side.

