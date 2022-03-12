Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Second Goal to Give Manchester United Lead Against Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his second goal of the game to give Manchester United the lead once again against Tottenham Hotspur and you can watch the goal here.

Ronaldo has his second of the game, thanks to a brilliant assist from Jadon Sancho.

Watch the goal here;

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups ahead of the game.

United approach this game having just been beaten away at Manchester City 4-1 whereas Spurs come into the game having beaten Everton 5-0.

The game between United and Spurs will be a huge occasion in the race for the top four with both sides in the fight.

United currently sit in fifth, two points ahead of Spurs but with two more games played.

Ralf Rangnick has had to make a number of changes to his starting lineup as Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay all miss the game following positive COVID test results.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles

Matic, Fred, Pogba

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

