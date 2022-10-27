Skip to main content
Watch: Diogo Dalot Goal For Manchester United v FC Sheriff

IMAGO / Action Plus

Watch: Diogo Dalot Goal For Manchester United v FC Sheriff

Diogo Dalot has given Manchester United the lead against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. Watch the goal here.

Manchester United have the lead against Sheriff in the Europa League. The Red Devils had been creating plenty of chances in the opening minutes.

Sheriff have been hard to break down however. Lining up with a 5/6 back at all times has proved to frustrate United.

However, it is United’s right back who has popped up to give United the lead.

You can watch the goal below;

Manchester United host the Sheriff side that they previously defeated 0-2 away from home some weeks ago.

Erik Ten Hag’s side currently sit behind Real Sociedad in their group. United look likely to finish second following their only loss of the group stages coming at home to Sociedad in the first matchday.

Sheriff come into this game just days after their manager resigned from his post. The side shouldn’t pose too much of a threat to United, however European nights cannot be written off.

The early team news rumours suggest that Alejandro Garnacho and Cristiano Ronaldo will start. It would be a great opportunity for Garnacho to show what he can do in the Europa League.

Donny Van De Beek also arrived with the United team ahead of the game, returning from a lengthy injury. Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also potentially in with a chance to feature.

Tonight could be the chance for Ten Hag to chop and change some parts of his team to try new things and give other players a chance. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Watch: Diogo Dalot Goal For Manchester United v FC Sheriff

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Alejandro Garnacho Starts For Manchester United v Sheriff

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Old Trafford
Match Day

Manchester United v FC Sheriff Confirmed Lineups & Team News UEFA Europa League

By Alex Wallace
Facundo Pellistri Manchester United
Quotes

Facundo Pellistri Reflects On Life At Manchester United

By Ben Patterson
sesko celebrating
Transfers

Manchester United Remain Very Interested In RB Salzburg Striker

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Costa FC Porto SC Braga Portugal Goalkeeper
Transfers

Manchester United & Barcelona Considering FC Porto Goalkeeper

By Ben Patterson
Europa League
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v FC Sheriff UEFA Europa League TV Channels & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Antony Bruno Fernandes Goodison Park Manchester United Everton Premier League
Match Day

Manchester United v FC Sheriff Predicted Lineup, Cristiano Ronaldo To Return?

By Ben Patterson