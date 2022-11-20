Skip to main content
Watch: Enner Valencia Scores Great Header Goal, Ecuador v Qatar, FIFA World Cup

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch: Enner Valencia Scores Great Header Goal, Ecuador v Qatar, FIFA World Cup

Enner Valencia has scored a great header v Qatar for Ecuador in the first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Enner Valencia has scored a fantastic headed to give Ecuador a 2-0 lead v Qatar in the opening game of the FIFA World Cup. Valencia is showing his ability on the World Stage today. 

Valencia had scored early on but had his goal ruled out due to a VAR offside decision. The Ecuadorian forward then scored his first goal from the penalty spot. 

You can watch Valencia’s header below

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on Sunday after years and months of anticipation. Qatar are hosting this years tournament and therefore will be playing in the first game.

Qatar take on Ecuador in the opening game of Group A as well as the tournament’s opener. Both sides will be looking to get a win on the board with two tough competitors in their group in the Netherlands and Senegal.

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding the tournament in the buildup for more than valid reasons. However the intrigue of many still lies on how this tournament will play out including with the hosts.

It’ll be an interesting opening game with both Qatar and Ecuador having squads that a quite unknown across the world. Both sides have been tipped as the favourites to finish as the bottom two in their group.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Picks One Player Who Could Make Difference At World Cup

By Rhys James
FIFA World Cup 2022
News

FIFA World Cup Group D, Fixtures And Results

By Alex Wallace
Enner Valencia Qatar v Ecuador FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Watch: Enner Valencia Scores Great Header Goal, Ecuador v Qatar, FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
News

Anthony Martial Involved In Bust Up With Manchester United Teammate

By Alex Wallace
Gareth Southgate England
Match Day

Where To Watch England v Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Louis Van Gaal Netherlands Virgil Van Dijk
Match Day

Where To Watch Senegal v Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup Draw
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C, Fixtures And Results

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B, Fixtures And Results

By Alex Wallace