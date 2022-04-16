Skip to main content
Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick Against Norwich City

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a fantastic hat-trick for Manchester United against Norwich City in a key game in the Premier League race for the top four and you can watch every goal here. 

Ronaldo was the star man in United’s key victory against Norwich in the Premier league, the win will be key in the sides push for the top four.

United were 3-2 victors against the relegation battling side thanks to Ronaldo.

United picked up the victory at a key time with Tottenham and Arsenal both losing on Saturday as well.

Ronaldo’s first goal was thanks to a well placed pass to give the Portuguese striker an easy placed finish in front of goal.

Watch the first goal here;

Ronaldo’s second goal then came from a corner for United, a greatly placed cross from Alex Telles found Ronaldo’s head as the striker headed home his effort. 

Watch the second goal here;

Ronaldo then completed his hat-trick with a stunning free kick to win the game for United against Norwich.

Watch the goal here;

