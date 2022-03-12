Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick to help Manchester United defeat Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford and you can watch every one of his goals here.

Ronaldo was the saviour against Spurs for United as the striker scored a stunning hattrick against the North London side.

Ronaldo broke an incredible record on the day too as he became the greatest ever goal scorer in football history.

You can watch the goals here;

Goal 1;

Goal 2;

Goal 3;

Ronaldo opened his scoring with a stunning long range effort to announce his return to the United team.

Ronaldo then scored his second goal thanks to a brilliant assist from in form Jadon Sancho.

The striker then completed his hattrick by scoring the winning header to see United win 3-2 against Spurs.

United now improve their chances of finishing this season in the top four in a huge win against Spurs.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read more Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

imago1010539727h
Match Day

Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallacejust now
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Goal to Complete Hattrick Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace18 minutes ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Highest Goal Scorer in Football History Following Brace for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace45 minutes ago
imago1010539727h
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Second Goal to Give Manchester United Lead Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Old Trafford
Match Day

Former New England Patriot And Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Legend Tom Brady Watches Cristiano Ronaldo Wonder Goal | Manchester United vs Tottenham

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
Match Day

Watch: Incredible Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Gives Manchester United the Lead Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Ronaldo
Match Day

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Cristiano Ronaldo Starts With No Bruno Fernandes

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes
Match Day

Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay Will Not Play for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago