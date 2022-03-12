Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick to help Manchester United defeat Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford and you can watch every one of his goals here.

Ronaldo was the saviour against Spurs for United as the striker scored a stunning hattrick against the North London side.

Ronaldo broke an incredible record on the day too as he became the greatest ever goal scorer in football history.

You can watch the goals here;

Goal 1;

Goal 2;

Goal 3;

Ronaldo opened his scoring with a stunning long range effort to announce his return to the United team.

Ronaldo then scored his second goal thanks to a brilliant assist from in form Jadon Sancho.

The striker then completed his hattrick by scoring the winning header to see United win 3-2 against Spurs.

United now improve their chances of finishing this season in the top four in a huge win against Spurs.

