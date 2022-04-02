Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Fred Equalises For Manchester United Against Leicester City

Fred has equalised for Manchester United against Leicester City, to make it 1-1.

You can watch it here:

Manchester United take on Leicester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday evening and we can now bring you the confirmed team news/lineups.

The match is another crucial one in the race for top four places with United looking to pick up a victory to put maximum pressure on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal who play on Sunday (Newcastle) and Monday (Crystal Palace) respectively.

United currently sit in sixth place, four points behind the Gunners in fourth having played a game more so there is very little margin for error between now and the end of the season.

The Foxes have had a poor season by their standards and currently sit in tenth place, 18 points off a top four spot.

The focus for Brendan Rodgers' team between now and the end of the season would appear to be the UEFA Europa Conference League where they have reached the quarter-final stages where they will play PSV Eindhoven.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Fred and Anthony Elanga celebrate vs Leeds
Match Day

Watch: Fred Equalises For Manchester United Against Leicester City

By Rhys James54 seconds ago
Iheanacho Goal
Match Day

Watch: Kelechi Iheanacho Puts Leicester City ahead vs Manchester United

By Rhys James6 minutes ago
Corner Flag
Match Day

Manchester United v Leicester City | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Youri Tielmans
News

Leicester City Star Youri Tielmans Price Tag Revealed Amid Manchester United Links

By Rhys James7 hours ago
ronaldo
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Against Leicester City | No Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago
pogba
Opinions

Manchester United vs Leicester City Predicted Line-up: Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo to Start

By Rhys James21 hours ago
LILLE - Jonathan David of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France. ANP Dutch Height Gerrit van Keulen Champions League Round of 16 2021/2022,Lille OSC v Chelsea FC
News

Erik Ten Hag Appointment Could Bring About Massive Manchester United Summer Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey23 hours ago
FIFA World Cup Draw
News

FIFA World Cup Draw: Manchester United Players Learn Their Fate

By James RidgeApr 1, 2022