Skip to main content
Watch: Fred Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Watch: Fred Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Fred has finished the job for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest. Watch the goal here.

Fred has got Manchester United’s third goal as the Red Devils see off Nottingham Forest with ease at Old Trafford. Casemiro this time supplying his fellow countryman for the goal. 

Forest have deservedly conceded three tonight and cost themselves the third goal in particular. United have been impressive tonight. 

Watch Fred’s goal for Manchester United here;


Manchester United return the Premier League action tonight as they take a Nottingham Forest. You can find all the confirmed team news as United return to Old Trafford in the top flight.

Erik ten Hag and his men will be looking to bounce back to form in the Premier League, however tonights side will not be an easy task. Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up points as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.

United must keep their good run of form up as they push for the top four. Results since Boxing Day mean that United have work to do.

Ten Hag will most likely make some changes from the side that beat Burnley. David De Gea and Raphael Varane return to the side this evening.

Antony and Tyrell Malacia also start in a changed side from the Dutch manager. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial remain as a duo in the lineup.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Fred Manchester United Old Trafford
Match Day

Watch: Fred Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Anthony Martial Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford
Match Day

Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace
Antony UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Confirmed Lineups

By Alex Wallace
Joao Felix Portugal
Transfers

Joao Felix Is The 'Most Realistic' Option For Manchester United In January

By Alex Wallace
Enzo Fernandez Argentina
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Favourites To Sign Enzo Fernandez From Benfica, Release Clause Activated

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo PSV
Transfers

Cody Gakpo Signs For Liverpool, Deal Completed

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022
Transfers

Cody Gakpo Set To Join Liverpool, Deal Close To Agreement

By Alex Wallace