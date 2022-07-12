Skip to main content

Watch: Fred Scores Incredible Long Range Chip Goal Against Liverpool | Pre Season Friendly

Fred has scored an incredible long range chip goal against Liverpool in Manchester United’s first pre season friendly of their 2022 tour and you can watch the goal here.

United have taken a two goal lead against Liverpool in Bangkok with Jadon Sancho opening the scoring before Fred doubled the lead with a stunning chip from range.

Fred comes under criticism from time to time however, he never fails to impress with a goal.

You can watch the goal here;

United have travelled across the globe to play the first game of their tour, the Red Devils arrived in Bangkok over the weekend and were greeted by a great reception from their fans.

Both United and Liverpool are global names in the football world and haven’t been able to play games in foreign countries since before the start of the pandemic.

United’s players will be looking to make a good impression for the first time under new manager, Erik Ten Hag who will take charge of his team for the first time as United manager on the day.

Ten Hag has faced off against Jurgen Klopp on multiple ocassions before in the UEFA Champions League when the Dutchman was at Ajax.

