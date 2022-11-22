Watch: Guillermo Ochoa Saves Robert Lewandowski Penalty, Mexico v Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022

Guillermo Ochoa has always had an incredible reputation for being on form in big tournament’s for Mexico. He’s once again done it in the FIFA World Cup and has saved Robert Lewandowski’s penalty.

Poland and Mexico have been back and forth so far in the game but this could be a huge moment for Mexico. Ochoa making a name for himself against one of the world’s best strikers.

Watch Ochoa’s save in the clip below;

The second match of the Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022 sees Mexico lock horns with Poland in their opening game of the tournament.

Poland, who have failed to progress past the group stages of the biggest tournament in international football in the last two decades, will be looking to bring about a change in that as a win against the North American side will bolster their chances of booking a knockout berth in the Qatar world cup.

Mexico, on the other hand, will be aiming to progress deeper into the competition this time around, having qualified to the round of 16 in the last three editions of the World Cup.

