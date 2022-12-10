Skip to main content
Watch: Harry Kane Goal For England v France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Watch: Harry Kane Goal For England v France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final

Watch Harry Kane’s penalty goal for England v France here.

Harry Kane has scored to get England level in their quarter final game v France. The striker scored from the spot to bring the sides level. 

Kane’s penalty strike now means he is tied with Wayne Rooney as his country’s top goal scorer. The Englishman has given the country a fighting chance. 

Watch Kane’s goal;


England will face their toughest test so far as they take on the 2018 World Cup champions France. The French side, led by Kylian Mbappe will be looking to win back to back world cups.

England got all the way to the semi final in 2018 and will be looking to at least equal that this year. Gareth Southgate’s side are about to face one of their toughest sides yet.

France have been stunning in this tournament so far with a number of individuals impressing. Already mentioned Mbappe is scoring for fun and will be looking to add to that against England.

England have their own stars too, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford have been impressive in Qatar. One of those two starts tonight while the other is on the bench.

France are the bookmakers favourites for tonight’s clash with England not too far behind.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Harry Kane
Match Day

Watch: Harry Kane Goal For England v France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final

By Alex Wallace
France Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch England v France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Real Betis, Broadcast Details, Kick Off Time and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
David De Gea Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Confirmed Lineup v Real Betis

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Real Betis, Friendly

By Alex Wallace
Goncalo Ramos Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch Morocco v Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Responds To Cristiano Ronaldo Interview & Manchester United Exit

By Alex Wallace
Neymar
Match Day

Watch: Neymar Goal Gives Brazil Lead v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final

By Alex Wallace