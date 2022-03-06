Skip to main content
Watch: Jadon Sancho Scores Brilliant Goal to Level the Game for Manchester United Against Manchester City

Jadon Sancho has scored a brilliant goal for Manchester United to level the game against his former club Manchester City and you can watch the goal here.

Watch the goal here;

Option 1;

Manchester United make the short trip across the city to face Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

United come into the game following an unimpressive goalless draw at home to Watford which saw Ralf Rangnick's side fail to capitalise on any chances during the game.

City come into the fixture following on from a controversial win against Everton at Goodison Park.

City remain at the top of the Premier League table whereas United sit in fifth in the race for the top four.

United will reportedly be without both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani for the clash with City missing defender Ruben Dias.

The game is a huge fixture not just for the occasion but for the future of both sides seasons.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Telles, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka

McTominay, Fred, Pogba

Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho

imago1010108222h
