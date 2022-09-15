Watch: Jadon Sancho Goal Gives Manchester United Lead Against Sheriff

Jadon Sancho has given Manchester United the lead against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League and you can see the goal below.

Sancho missed out on an England call up today despite an improvement in form.

The English winger got on the end of a pass from Christian Eriksen and opened the scoring in the game.

Manchester United face new opposition in Sheriff as they look to get up and running in the UEFA Europa League.

United have never faced Sheriff before as it will be the first ever meeting between the sides - an historic occasion in itself.

Erik Ten Hag’s side lost their opening game of the Europa League falling to defeat at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad.

The Red Devils will be looking to get up and running as they travel to Moldova on Thursday.

United are without Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for the trip as both attackers are out with injuries.

Sheriff are a side that featured in the UEFA Champions League last season.

The Moldovan side produced a huge shock upset as they went to Spain and managed to beat Real Madrid 1-2.

However previous form and fixtures plays no significance on the night of a current European tie.

